Satsuki Eda, Ex-Head of Japan's Upper House, Dies at 80

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Satsuki Eda, former president of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, died of pneumonia at a hospital in the western city of Okayama on Wednesday. He was 80.

The judge-turned-politician was first elected to the Upper House in 1977, following the death of his father, Saburo Eda, former secretary-general of the then socialist party.

In 1985, Eda became leader of a party established by former socialist party members. In 1993, he got his first cabinet job, appointed as head of the then Science and Technology Agency under the coalition government led by Morihiro Hosokawa.

After belonging to two different parties later, Eda took part in the launch of the Democratic Party of Japan in 1998.

Eda was picked as Upper House president in 2007, at a time of "twisted parliament" with the two parliamentary chambers respectively controlled by the ruling and opposition camps.

