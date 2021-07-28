Ohashi Celebrates Dream-Like Victories in Olympic Debut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi said Wednesday that her two gold medals at the Tokyo Games "feel like a dream," thanking her family and fellow swimmers who helped the Olympian overcome health issues.

"I swam hard to be able to say I have no regrets," Ohashi said. "It still feels like a dream."

The 25-year-old swimmer, who made her Olympic debut in the Tokyo Games, placed first in the 400-meter and 200-meter individual medley races at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively, becoming the first Japanese female swimmer ever to net two gold medals in a single Olympic Games.

Ohashi said that she feels she was able to give back a little to the people around her who offered support, even in times of difficulty.

At a sports club in Otsu in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, Ohashi's former coach and clubmates gathered to watch her races on television. The group of some 20 people cheered when Ohashi won her second gold medal.

