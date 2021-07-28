Japan Eyes COVID-19 Emergency for Tokyo Neighbors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering declaring a COVID-19 state of emergency for three prefectures neighboring Tokyo, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The government is expected to make a decision as early as Friday to issue an emergency for Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, the sources said.

It is also considering declaring an emergency for Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, the sources said.

Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka are currently in a COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, while Tokyo is in its fourth state of emergency, with both slated to continue through Aug. 22.

The government is considering expanding the areas covered by the emergency in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

