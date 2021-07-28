4,000 Meals Uneaten at Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--About 4,000 out of some 10,000 meals prepared for staff and volunteers for Friday's Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony ended up as food loss, the Games' organizing committee said Wednesday.

The uneaten meals were recycled as animal feed and used to produce biogas, committee spokesperson Masanori Takaya said.

An estimate as of last week showed that around 20-30 pct of meals supplied at the Games' venues became food loss, according to Takaya.

The meals arranged for the opening ceremony were ordered on July 20, meaning that the food loss was not caused by a decision to hold the event without spectators, Takaya said. The decision to ban spectators from most Olympic venues was made early this month.

He said that one of the reasons for the loss was because many people did not eat the prepared meals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]