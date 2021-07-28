10,000 Origami Cranes Adorn Tokyo Olympic Venues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Over 10,000 origami cranes folded mainly by cleaning-company staff about a year ago are pleasing the eyes of foreign athletes and others involved in the Tokyo Olympics.

The folded artworks decorate some Olympic venues although the chance to fully demonstrate Japan’s spirit of “omotenashi,” or hospitality, featured during Tokyo’s bid to host the Summer Games, seemed to be lost when it was decided that most of the Tokyo Games would be held without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo-based cleaning company placed the origami cranes at three Tokyo Olympic venues, including the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Toilet facilities for men and women at the field have origami cranes placed on decorative papers with Japanese patterns.

A U.S. reporter noticed the origami decorations, describing the artistry as “fantastic.” He said that the decorations gave him a feel of Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]