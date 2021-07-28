Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 3,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Daily new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital confirmed a record high of 3,177 new cases, an increase of 1,345 from a week before. The previous record of 2,848 cases was marked only on Tuesday.

Across Japan, new cases totaled 9,576 on Wednesday, topping 9,000 for the first time and exceeding the previous record of 7,958 set on Jan. 8.

Eight new fatalities were reported in the country, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by eight from Tuesday to 522.

In Tokyo, the seven-day average of new cases rose 53 pct from a week before to 1,954.7.

