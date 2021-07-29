Japanese Swimmer Ohashi Wins 2nd Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi won the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, claiming her second gold medal at the Games.

Ohashi became the first Japanese female swimmer to win two gold medals at a single Summer Games. She won the women's 400-meter individual medley Sunday.

Fellow Japanese swimmer Tomoru Honda grabbed silver in the men's 200-meter butterfly.

In gymnastics, Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's individual all-around. Japanese judoka Chizuru Arai clinched gold in the women's 70-kilogram competition.

The Japanese men's soccer team defeated France 4-0 in the final match of the first round, marking its third straight victory and reaching the quarterfinals.

