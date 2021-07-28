Japanese Schoolchildren's Eyesight Worsens in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The shares of Japanese elementary and junior high school children with less than "normal" visual acuity again rewrote their record highs in the 2020 academic year, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The proportion of obese children also rose in the year through March this year, hinting that their lifestyles may be affected by the novel coronavirus crisis, according to the health survey.

Children with uncorrected vision of less than 1.0 on the Japanese scale accounted for 37.52 pct of those surveyed at elementary schools, up almost 3 points from the year before. The proportion stood at 58.29 pct at junior high schools, up 0.82 point.

The 1.0 acuity is equivalent to 20/20 vision in the United States and elsewhere.

The ministry obtained the figures using samples of the results of medical checkups conducted nationwide for children aged between 5 and 17.

