Tokyo Alarmed by Faster-than-Expected Spread of Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--With daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo rewriting a record high for the second straight day Wednesday, the Tokyo metropolitan government is alarmed by the severe infection situation two weeks into the Japanese government's fourth state of emergency over the virus.

On Wednesday, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo, which is covered by the latest state of emergency, came to 3,177.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other senior metropolitan government officials are currently bent on erasing concerns among residents over the infection situation, trying to call attention to the fact that the number of deaths and that of severe COVID-19 cases are lower than those during the third infection wave that hit the country in January this year.

They, however, are becoming increasingly wary of the situation, with some saying that the Tokyo Olympics, which started last week, may be prompting people to let their guard down.

In a rare move, Norihiko Yoshimura, head of the metropolitan government's social welfare and public health bureau, asked media outlets on Tuesday, when Tokyo's new coronavirus cases totaled 2,848, not to incite unnecessary fears.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]