Expert Omi Expresses Strong Sense of Crisis over COVID-19

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Public health expert Shigeru Omi on Thursday expressed a grave sense of crisis over the novel coronavirus in Japan, where new COVID-19 cases are surging in the middle of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Other than coronavirus vaccinations, no factor can be seen that would contribute to reducing infections," Omi, who heads the government's key COVID-19 advisory panel, told a parliamentary committee off-session meeting.

"There are many factors to push up" new infection numbers, he said, adding that the public is getting used to the coronavirus crisis.

He also cited the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, summer breaks and the Tokyo Games as possible factors behind the infection surges.

Strains on the medical system would become even more severe sooner or later unless a sense of crisis is shared by the public, he said.

