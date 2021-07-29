Japanese Olympic Athletes Targeted by Social Media Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--While Japanese athletes are delivering spectacular performances at the Tokyo Olympics, they have become targets of abusive comments on social media from people in and outside Japan.

Table tennis star Jun Mizutani said on Twitter on Wednesday that he received a flurry of direct messages from people from "a certain country" telling him to "drop dead." Mizutani, with Mima Ito, won mixed doubles gold by defeating China two days before.

The 32-year-old also wrote on Twitter that he was completely unbothered by such abuse and that he was glad to learn that he got many people around the world fired up.

Fans voiced their worries about Mizutani. His tweet was deleted later.

Daiki Hashimoto, a 19-year-old gymnast who claimed gold in the men's individual all-around, and Kanoa Igarashi, 23, who won silver in the men's surfing, also fell victim to online slander.

