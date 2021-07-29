Olympic-Related Coronavirus Cases Hit Daily High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Games organizing committee reported 24 new coronavirus infection cases among people related to the Olympics on Thursday, the largest daily tally since the data began on July 1.

The new cases included three athletes from outside Japan who were staying at the Olympic Village.

The latest cases brought the cumulative number of coronavirus cases linked to the Tokyo Games to 193.

Of the remaining new cases, six were Olympic staff members including those staying at the athletes village in Tokyo's Harumi district, and 15 were subcontract workers.

In a press conference Thursday, International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams denied that the Tokyo Games may lead to a squeeze on Japan's medical system.

