Japan to Declare COVID-19 Emergency for Tokyo Neighbors, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to declare a COVID-19 state of emergency for three prefectures neighboring Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka to contain a surge in infections, informed sources said Thursday.

The emergency will be in place for Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka from Monday through Aug. 31, the sources said. The four prefectures are currently in a pre-emergency stage.

The government also plans to extend the emergency, currently in place in Tokyo and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and set to expire on Aug. 22, through Aug. 31.

It will make a formal decision on Friday.

"Infection cases are hitting record highs in Tokyo and also spreading elsewhere in Japan," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters. "We're responding with a strong sense of crisis," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]