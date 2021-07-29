Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New High of 3,865

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 3,865 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, setting a new record high for the third straight day.

The daily total comprised 1,417 people in their 20s, 782 in their 30s, 612 in their 40s and 407 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 105.

The seven-day average of daily new infections came to 2,224.1 for the week through Thursday, up 61.9 pct from the preceding week.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of people severely ill with COVID-19 in Tokyo rose by one from the previous day to 81.

In the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, 932 new infections were reported on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]