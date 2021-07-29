Japanese Judokas Wolf, Hamada Grab Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf won the men's 100-kilogram division and fellow Japanese Shori Hamada claimed the women's 78-kilogram title at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday.

In the women's table tennis singles, Mima Ito clinched bronze, the first medal in the event for Japan.

The Japanese badminton pair of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino were defeated in the mixed doubles semifinals. They will play for bronze Friday.

In the women's badminton doubles, the Japanese pair of Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto and that of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota failed to reach the semifinals.

Japanese gymnast Mai Murakami finished fifth in the women's all-around.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]