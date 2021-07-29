Tokyo Experts Warn of "Explosive" Coronavirus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is heading toward an "explosive" spread of the novel coronavirus like nothing seen before, experts warned Thursday.

They also expressed strong concerns over the strains on the medical system, a clear break from the assessment by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other metropolitan government officials that the Japanese capital is not close to a medical system collapse given the low number of people suffering severe symptoms.

Infectious disease and other experts voiced their worries at a metropolitan government meeting for monitoring the infection situation in Tokyo.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo stood at 1,936.4, up by around 50 pct from a week before.

"We are headed toward an explosive spread of infections we've never experienced before," Norio Omagari of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine warned.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]