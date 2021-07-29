Suga to Seek Fresh Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to instruct the government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party to draw up an additional economic package to support citizens' lives amid the novel coronavirus crisis, according to informed sources.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are expected to compile a proposal as early as the first half of September, so that it can be promoted during campaigning for the general election slated to take place by autumn.

Suga is seen instructing the creation of the package in addition to the strengthening of coronavirus infection prevention measures, such as the expansion of the ongoing state of emergency.

Suga hopes to pass the measures as part of a fiscal 2021 supplementary budget after the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

"I want to engage in agile macroeconomic management in line with the circumstances and without hesitation, while consulting the prime minister," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus response, said Thursday.

