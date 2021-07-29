Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 10,699 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its first daily tally above 10,000, raising its total cases above 900,000.

Tokyo, neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa reported record new cases.

Fourteen new fatalities from COVID-19 were reported in the country. The number of very ill patients rose by 17 from Wednesday to 539.

The government plans to declare a state of emergency for Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, which neighbor Tokyo, and the western prefecture of Osaka, starting Monday and lasting through Aug. 31, informed sources said.

It also plans to extend the emergency, currently in place in Tokyo and Okinawa and set to expire on Aug. 22, through Aug. 31, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]