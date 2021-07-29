Int'l Panel Agrees to Raise Catch Quotas for Large Bluefin Tuna

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--A joint working group of international fisheries resources management bodies agreed Thursday to increase catch quotas for large Pacific bluefin tuna by 15 pct.

The international panel adopted the increased catch quotas at an online meeting that ended on the same day, following Japan's proposal for an expansion. It will be the first time for the catch quotas to be raised.

Observers expected the talks to hit rough waters as they believed that the United States would reject Japan's proposal, in order to protect resources.

In this year's proposal, like last year's, Japan called for expanding catch quotas by 20 pct each for bluefin tuna weighing less than 30 kilograms and for heavier tuna.

The international panel, however, rejected Japan's demand regarding smaller fish.

