Hiroshima Mayor Seeks Moment of Silence on Aug. 6 at Tokyo Games

Hiroshima, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui has requested that athletes and others at the Tokyo Olympics observe a moment of silence at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, the exact time when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the western Japan city in 1945.

In the written request, which was sent on Thursday to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, now visiting Japan for the Games, Matsui mentioned Bach's visit to Hiroshima earlier this month and expressed his hope to provide, if possible, an opportunity also for athletes and others at the Olympics to learn about the atomic bombing in some way.

Matsui said that he wants Olympic participants to join in spirit this year's peace memorial ceremony to be held in Hiroshima on Aug. 6 by observing a moment of silence.

According to the Hiroshima city government's peace promotion division, the city had asked that the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics include a moment of silence to remember the tragedy in Hiroshima.

The request, however, was denied as the exact time of the bombing fell during the opening ceremony.

