TEPCO to Raise Fish in Treated Radioactive Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc. <9501> plans to launch a test in summer next year to raise fish in treated radioactive water from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The test is aimed at easing safety concerns and preventing reputational damage from the planned release of treated radioactive water into the ocean around spring 2023 at the earliest, the company said Thursday.

In the test, TEPCO will dilute treated water, which includes tritium, with seawater, to reduce the levels of contained radioactive materials to some 1,500 becquerels per liter, a target set by the company for the planned ocean release, and raise flatfish, other fish as well as shellfish and compare them with those raised in seawater.

The company will release levels of radioactive materials contained in the fish and shellfish and their survival rates.

The test will be carried out in line with opinions from fishery industry officials and experts.

