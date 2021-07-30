Japan OKs AstraZeneca Vaccine Use for People Aged 40 or Over

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry Friday decided a plan to allow the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC to be administered only to people aged 40 or over in principle.

The plan was endorsed by an expert panel of the ministry at a meeting the same day.

The panel also approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use under the immunization law, allowing vaccinations using the product to be carried out at public expense.

Expecting the vaccine to be used in inoculation programs by local governments, the ministry will make necessary preparations.

To make its decisions, the panel took into consideration that the proportion of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms is high among people in their 40s or over and that the United States and European nations have set recommended ages for the product.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]