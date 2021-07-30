BOJ in 2011 Struggled with Risks Posed by N-Accident: Transcripts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers struggled to ease public anxieties posed by the country's worst nuclear accident that followed the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, according to transcripts of BOJ policy meetings released Friday.

The BOJ Policy Board met from shortly past noon March 14, 2011, for its first monetary policy meeting since the natural disasters three days before, which triggered an unprecedented triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

At the meeting, then BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa expressed concerns over growing public anxieties. The BOJ decided to launch additional monetary easing.

The BOJ largely succeeded in its initial response to the shock from the natural and nuclear disasters. But opinions of BOJ policymakers were divided in their struggle with grave risks from the nuclear accident, according to transcripts of meetings that year.

The BOJ on Friday disclosed transcripts of the Policy Board meetings between January and June 2011.

