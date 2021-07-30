Japan Govt Paper Seeks Fair Sharing of Household Burdens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry in an annual report Friday stressed the importance of sharing burdens of household chores and child rearing equally regardless of gender.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has made women engage in household chores and child care for longer hours, said the 2021 health, labor and welfare white paper, reported at the day's cabinet meeting.

The report underscored the need to accelerate efforts to tackle the gender gap in household labor and other issues that surfaced amid the virus crisis.

With the crisis making people stay longer at home, the average hours women spent on household work and child rearing as of May 2020 increased 11.7 pct from December 2019, before the virus started spreading in Japan.

The growth was much larger than a 3.6 pct rise among men, according to the report.

