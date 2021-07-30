"Furusato Nozei" Donations Rise to Record 672 B. Yen in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The total sum of money collected under Japan's "furusato nozei" hometown donation system in fiscal 2020, which ended in March, grew about 40 pct from the previous year to a record 672,490 million yen, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The number of donations increased about 50 pct to 34,888,000, according to the ministry.

The sharp growth apparently reflected an increase in donors looking to enjoy regional specialties given as return gifts, such as meat and fish, while staying home amid the novel coronavirus epidemic. In addition, many people are believed to have made donations to support farmers and others hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and areas ravaged by natural disasters.

Under the furusato nozei system, people can make donations to local governments of their choice and qualify for residential tax breaks in exchange. Many recipient local governments offer gifts to donors in return. The amount of the donation minus 2,000 yen is deducted from the donor's residential tax.

The city of Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, attracted the largest amount of donations, at 13,525 million yen, followed by the city of Monbetsu, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 13,393 million yen, and the city of Nemuro, also in Hokkaido, at 12,546 million yen, the ministry said.

