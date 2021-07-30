Expert Calls for Talks to Establish Lockdown Law in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--At least one participant at a meeting of the Japanese government's panel of experts on basic coronavirus response policy measures urged the government on Friday to consider establishing a law allowing lockdowns in the future.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Toho University professor Kazuhiro Tateda, who was present at the meeting, revealed that while Japan currently is unable to introduce lockdown measures due to the lack of a legal basis, there was suggestion at the meeting that the country needs to think about such a measure in the future.

"There was talk of the need to consider (allowing) lockdown measures," Kamon Iizumi, governor of Tokushima and president of the National Governors' Association, said.

"It may be the time for us to discuss preparing a law that would actually stop flows of people in certain areas," he added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]