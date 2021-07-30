Japan's Ex-PM Abe to Be Reinvestigated over Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to be reinvestigated by public prosecutors over a high-profile dinner party scandal, it was learned Friday.

The Tokyo No. 1 Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, a panel of citizens, ruled that parts of prosecutors' decision not to indict Abe were unjust.

The ruling, dated July 15, came after a group of citizens filed a claim against the non-indictment.

"As citizens, we cannot accept that someone who was prime minister says he did not know because it was something his secretary did," the ruling said. "(Abe) should properly fulfill his accountability."

Following the panel's ruling, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office will reinvestigate the case and make a decision again on whether to charge Abe. Unlike a more powerful decision by the inquest committee that could lead to forcible indictment, if the prosecutors decide not to indict him again, the decision will not be subject to another screening by the committee.

