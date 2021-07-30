Japan to Put Tokyo Neighbors, Osaka under COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will put three prefectures neighboring Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka under a COVID-19 state of emergency to tackle a surge in infections.

The designation of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka will run from Monday to Aug. 31. The four prefectures are currently in a pre-emergency stage over the pandemic.

The existing state of emergency for Tokyo and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, which was previously set to expire on Aug. 22, was extended until Aug. 31.

The change means that not only the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but also the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 will take place during the state of emergency.

Spectators are already banned from most Olympic venues, and Friday's decision made it difficult to accept spectators at the Paralympics as wanted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

