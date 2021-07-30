Crown Prince Akishino to Attend Olympics Closing Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino will attend the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Aug. 8 on behalf of Emperor Naruhito, honorary patron of the Games, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

Crown Princess Kiko will not attend the ceremony as the number of participants is limited amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency.

The Emperor declared the start of the Olympics at the July 23 opening ceremony in accordance with the Olympic Charter, which stipulates that the Games are proclaimed open by the head of state of the host country.

An Olympics closing ceremony can be attended by a person nominated by the head of the state, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Arrangements are underway for Emperor Naruhito, who also serves as honorary patron of the Tokyo Paralympics, to attend the Paralympics opening ceremony on Aug. 24, sources familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]