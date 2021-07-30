Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000 for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 10,743 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second consecutive day above 10,000, marking a new record for the third straight day.

Nine new fatalities from COVID-19 were confirmed. The number of very ill patients rose by 87 from Thursday to 626.

Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, had 1,418 new cases, marking a record high for three days in a row.

Record new cases were also reported in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, at 753, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, at 222, and the western prefecture of Tottori, at 47.

In Tokyo, new cases totaled 3,300, more than double the week-before figure of 1,359, topping 3,000 for the third straight day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]