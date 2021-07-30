LDP Chief Term to Sway Election Timing: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that he will take the end of his term as ruling party president into consideration when deciding on the timing of the next general election.

"There is the end of my tenure" as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Suga said at a press conference at the prime minister's office. "I'll keep that in mind when I consider it holistically."

Suga's term as LDP president runs out at the end of September.

He avoided giving a specific timeframe for when he plans to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, to trigger a snap election. A general election must be called by the time the current term of Lower House members ends on Oct. 21.

"The top priority for my cabinet now is to prevent a spread of the novel coronavirus," he said.

