Japan Alerting Consumers to Online Community Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan is putting consumers on alert for joining online membership communities following a number of problem reports.

Such communities, where hosts and members can easily interact with each other, are becoming more popular in Japan as people are seeking connections with others amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

But problems have been reported, including those in which members are forced to bring new members.

A female corporate employee in her 40s is one of those who ran into such trouble.

This year, she joined an online community charging a monthly membership fee of 20,000 yen after a friend she made on social media sent her an invitation, telling her that she can "learn internet business know-how."

