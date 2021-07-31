U.S. Envoy to U.N. to Attend Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government will send a delegation led by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassador to the United Nations, to the Aug. 8 closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games, President Joe Biden said Friday.

First lady Jill Biden represented the United States at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Games on July 23.

