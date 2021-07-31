Tokyo Disney Parks to Operate for Shorter Hours until End-Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will continue operating for shorter hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., until Aug. 31, Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Saturday.

The move comes as a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus will be issued in Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, Monday, said the operator of the Disney theme parks in the city of Urayasu in Chiba. The emergency is slated to run until the end of August.

The shorter operating hours at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, a measure aimed at preventing COVID-19 infections, had been slated to end on Aug. 22.

The suspension of the serving of alcoholic beverages at the two parks and the cap on the number of visitors to 5,000 a day at each park will also be extended until Aug. 31, Oriental Land said.

Chiba is now in a quasi-emergency stage over the coronavirus, which will be replaced by the state of emergency Monday.

