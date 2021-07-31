Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record above 12,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 12,341 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, with its daily count hitting a record high for the fourth successive day.

The daily figure topped 10,000 for the third straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled nine. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by 41 from Friday to 667.

Tokyo logged 4,058 new cases, marking the first daily figure of over 4,000, the metropolitan government said.

New cases totaled 1,580 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, with its daily figure hitting a record high for four days in a row. Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 1,040 new cases and Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, saw 1,036 new cases, with their daily counts topping 1,000 for the first time since May 8 and for the first time ever, respectively.

New cases hit record highs in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, at 792, the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, at 439, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, at 199, the eastern prefecture of Tochigi, at 170, the central prefecture of Shizuoka, at 168, the eastern prefecture of Gunma, at 136, and the central prefecture of Niigata, at 58.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]