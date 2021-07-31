Tokyo Logs Record 4,058 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,058 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, marking the first daily figure of over 4,000, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo stood at 2,920 as of the day, up 117 pct from a week before.

Of the people newly found with the virus in the Japanese capital, 1,484 are in their 20s, 887 in their 30s, 583 in their 40s and 398 in their 50s. New cases among people aged 65 or over totaled 106.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the metropolitan government's standards rose by seven from Friday to 95.

