Japan Wins Judo Mixed Team Silver in Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan won silver in the mixed team event for judo in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

The Japanese judo team was beaten by France in the final. The mixed team event was newly added to the Olympics at the Tokyo Games. "France was strong. I respect them," Shohei Ono, 29, captain of the Japanese team, said after the defeat. "Taking the defeat to heart, I will work harder to take revenge on France" at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, he added.

"My players performed very well in the past eight years. I'm proud of them, and this is a precious experience for me," Kosei Inoue, judo head coach for the Japanese national team for men, said. Inoue, who won a gold medal in the men's 100 kilogram class judo competition in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, will see his nine-year tenure as Japanese men's team head coach end after the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan clinched nine golds in judo--five for men and four for women--in the Tokyo Games.

In the women's boxing featherweight division, Japan's Sena Irie, 20, defeated a British competitor in a semifinal match to secure a gold or silver medal. Takaharu Furukawa, 36, won men's archery individual bronze, his first Olympic medal since winning silver in the 2012 London Games.

