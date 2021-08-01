Booster Vaccination in Japan Seen Starting in 2022: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The administration of third booster vaccine shots against the novel coronavirus in Japan is expected to start next year, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono has said.

The booster vaccination program will use the COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., Kono, who is also in change of coronavirus vaccine rollout, said in an internet program Saturday, adding that he will make efforts to secure a sufficient amount of vaccine doses.

Kono also said that it is difficult to prevent the spread of the highly contagious delta variant with vaccines alone, calling on people to thoroughly take basic coronavirus countermeasures, such as wearing a face mask and frequently washing hands.

