70 Pct of Child-Rearing Households in Need Expect Income Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--A survey by a Tokyo nonprofit group has shown that 70 pct of child-rearing households in need, such as single-parent families receiving child care allowances, expect their incomes to fall in 2021 amid the protracted coronavirus epidemic.

No income declines were anticipated by 30 pct, said the survey, conducted online by Kids' Door. It covered some 2,400 households across Japan raising children of up to high school age and receiving food and other assistance from the group tackling child poverty. Replies were collected from 1,469 households.

The survey also showed that 33 pct had seen their heads of household lose or change job since the beginning of last year while 64 pct had no such experience.

The result of the survey reflected the fallout from a series of COVID-19 state of emergency restrictions on sectors such as restaurants and tourism, Kids' Door officials said.

Many parents of households in need are nonregular workers who tend to be more vulnerable to changes in income.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]