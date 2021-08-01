28 Olympic-Related People Penalized for Violating Coronavirus Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-eight people related to the ongoing Tokyo Olympics have been penalized by Saturday for violating the Games' playbook, a set of rules for preventing novel coronavirus infections, Toshiro Muto, director-general of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, told a press conference Sunday.

Six of the 28 people were stripped of their identification cards for the Olympics. Of them, two are Georgian judoka, who left the Olympic Village for sightseeing. The two male athletes won 66- and 73-kilogram class silver medals, respectively.

On the handling of the medals, a senior public relations official of the organizing committee said: "The matches have ended. We decided the punishment after considering the incidents appropriately."

Eight people had the validity of their ID cards halted temporarily, 10 were severely warned and four were given severe warnings and ordered to submit written oath.

Muto also said there was an incident Friday night in which some athletes drank alcohol at a park in the Olympic Village, located in the Harumi waterfront district in Tokyo, and police officers rushed to the scene. "We will respond appropriately based on the result of an investigation into the case," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]