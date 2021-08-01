Japan Governors to Seek Restraints on Travel in Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association on Sunday discussed a proposal for the Japanese government to ask the public to avoid summer holiday travel across prefectural borders in principle, including trips to their parents' homes during the "bon" period, to help prevent a further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

"We are at a critical juncture where we must stop the explosive spread of infections at any cost," Kamon Iizumi, governor of Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, and head of the association, said at the start of a teleconference of the group of prefectural governors on the day.

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 positive cases has topped 10,000 for three consecutive days until Saturday.

In the proposal, the association cited a rapid resurgence in coronavirus infection cases blamed on the highly contagious delta variant and said that "we must not waste any time in containing the fifth wave of infections" as the flows of people will increase toward the culmination of the summer holiday season.

The proposal called on the national government to ask citizens to refrain from homecoming travel and trips to and from areas with spikes in coronavirus infections.

