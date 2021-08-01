3,058 People Newly Found with Coronavirus in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of people newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo came to 3,058 Sunday, with the daily tally topping 3,000 for the fifth straight day, the metropolitan government said.

Of them, 1,146 people are in their 20s, accounting for more than 30 pct of the total, 634 in their 30s, 433 in their 40s and 323 in their 50s. New cases among people aged 65 or older came to 87.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the Tokyo government's standards increased by six from Saturday to 101.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 3,105 as of Sunday, up 113.6 pct from a week before.

