Japan's Fumita Reaches Final in Olympic Wrestling

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kenichiro Fumita, 25, advanced to the final of the Greco-Roman 60-kilogram division in men's wrestling in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

He defeated a Ukrainian wrestler in his semifinal match on the day. The final is scheduled for Monday.

In men's gymnastics, Kazuma Kaya, 24, grabbed a bronze medal in pommel horse.

Tsukimi Namiki, 22, secured a medal by winning a quarterfinal match in women's flyweight boxing.

In the final round of men's golf, Hideki Matsuyama, 29, lost the bronze playoff and finished fourth.

