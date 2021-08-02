Swimmer Ikee Eyes 2024 Paris Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimming star and leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee has pledged to improve her performances further toward the 2024 Paris Olympics after ending her final race at the Tokyo Games.

"I hope to show in world competitions from now on that 'Ikee is getting stronger and stronger,'" she said after swimming in the women's 400-meter medley relay final Sunday.

The Japanese relay team ended eighth. Ikee swam butterfly in the third leg. At the Tokyo Games, Ikee had competed in two other relay events but failed to reach the finals.

"I'm really happy I was able to swim with my teammates on this final stage," she said after Sunday's race. "I can be proud of myself as I was able to come back."

Ikee came back to competitions after a tough battle with leukemia. She was diagnosed with the disease in February 2019 and left hospital in December that year.

