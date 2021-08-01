Delegation Chief Praises Japanese Olympians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tsuyoshi Fukui, head of the Japanese delegation in the Tokyo Olympics, on Sunday lauded the performances of Japanese athletes in the first half of the Tokyo Games.

"Each Japanese Olympian has shown his or her best possible performance," Fukui, a former tennis player, told a press conference. By Saturday, Japan has earned a total of 30 medals in the Tokyo Olympics, including 17 golds, a record high for the country in any Olympic Games.

Mitsugi Ogata, general manager of the delegation, told the same press conference that some Japanese athletes benefited from the Olympics being held in their home country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the Olympic Games in Japan have not been a plus in some aspects, Ogata, a former track and field athlete, said.

The Japanese Olympic Committee has set a target of 30 gold medals for Japan in the Tokyo Olympics. But Ogata said that it is not the only goal, adding, "I believe that many people have been impressed by not only the results of matches but also the way athletes compete in their matches."

On some Olympic athletes falling prey to abusive comments on social media, Fukui said, "The acts amount to insulting athletes' long-term efforts and can never be tolerated." The JOC is monitoring the situation and keeping records of malicious posts, and will tackle the problem in cooperation with police and other organizations if needed, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]