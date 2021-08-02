Kori Wins 2nd Term as Sendai Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Sendai Mayor Kazuko Kori won a second term as head of the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in Sunday's election.

In the mayoral election, Kori, 64, beat her sole contender, Miyo Kano, 45, a former lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Voter turnout came to a record low of 29.09 pct. Kori garnered 209,310 votes, against 38,567 votes for Kano.

The incumbent mayor drew wide support by stressing her thorough efforts to reduce novel coronavirus infections and vowing to lead efforts for encouraging more companies to launch operations in Sendai after the COVID-19 crisis is brought under control.

In her campaign, Kano pledged to, among other things, increase support for single-parent households and implement measures to revitalize the local economy.

Both Kori and Kano ran in the mayoral election as independents. But the Miyagi prefectural chapters of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, an opposition party, voluntarily supported Kori, a former Lower House member of the now-defunct Democratic Party.

