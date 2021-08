100-Meter Gold for Italy’s Jacobs

Newsfrom Japan

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, at right, wins Italy’s first gold medal ever in the men’s 100-meter dash on August 1, marking a European record of 9.80 seconds. US runner Fred Kerley won the silver in 9.84 seconds and Canada’s Andre de Grasse ran 9.89 seconds to take the bronze, which he also took at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. [Jiji Press]

