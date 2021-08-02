Maebashi Citizens Cheer On South Sudanese Runners

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Citizens of Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, are cheering on South Sudanese runners at the Tokyo Olympics after they stayed almost 21 months in the eastern Japan city in the lead-up to the Games.

Lucia Moris, 20, ran in the women's 200-meter event Monday but failed to advance to the semifinals. Abraham Guem, 22, is slated to run in the men's 1,500-meter event Tuesday.

The South Sudanese athletes and coaches arrived in Japan in November 2019 to train in Maebashi.

In March 2020, a one-year delay of the Olympics to summer 2021 was decided due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But the delegation sought to stay in the city, in view of the political instability and spread of the coronavirus back in South Sudan.

