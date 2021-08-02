Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Double in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan more than doubled to 65,850 in the past week from 29,237 in the prior week, suggesting a pickup in the pace of infections.

The weekly number has been rising, with 20,914 new cases three weeks before.

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the past week stood at 70, down from 78 in the prior week and 93 in the week before that. The decline reflects progress in vaccinations among the elderly.

The country had 937,307 cumulative COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative cases, at 221,026, an increase of 21,735 from a week earlier.

