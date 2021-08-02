17 Olympic-Related New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Seventeen people related to the Tokyo Olympics have been newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the organizing committee said Monday.

The new cases were six Olympic staff members, nine subcontract workers, a volunteer and a media worker. None of them were staying at the Olympic Village.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases among people related to the Tokyo Games since July 1 thus came to 276.

